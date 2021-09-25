CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newaygo, MI

Sun forecast for Newaygo — 3 ways to hit it head-on

 8 days ago

(NEWAYGO, MI) A sunny Saturday is here for Newaygo, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Newaygo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0c7ntYWT00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

