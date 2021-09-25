CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smiths Creek, MI

Weather Forecast For Smiths Creek

 8 days ago

SMITHS CREEK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0c7ntT6q00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Take advantage of Monday sun in Smiths Creek

(SMITHS CREEK, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Smiths Creek. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
