Portland, IN

Portland Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

PORTLAND, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0c7ntQSf00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

