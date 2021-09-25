CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochran, GA

Cochran Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

COCHRAN, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0c7ntLIG00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Monday has sun for Cochran — 3 ways to make the most of it

(COCHRAN, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cochran. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
