Ocean Isle Beach, NC

Ocean Isle Beach Weather Forecast

Ocean Isle Beach (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0c7ntHlM00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

