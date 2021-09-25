Taneytown Weather Forecast
TANEYTOWN, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
