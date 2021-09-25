CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lupton, CO

Fort Lupton is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

 8 days ago

(FORT LUPTON, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Lupton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Lupton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0c7ntDES00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

