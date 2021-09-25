CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shasta Lake, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Shasta Lake

Shasta Lake (CA) Weather Channel
Shasta Lake (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

SHASTA LAKE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEdR5_0c7ntBT000

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shasta Lake (CA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Shasta Lake

(SHASTA LAKE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Shasta Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
Shasta Lake (CA) Weather Channel

Shasta Lake (CA) Weather Channel

Shasta Lake, CA
205
Followers
593
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy