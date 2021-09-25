Daily Weather Forecast For East. Dublin
EAST. DUBLIN, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
