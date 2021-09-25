CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, FL

Oxford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

OXFORD, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0c7nt4NA00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

