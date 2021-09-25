Ware Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WARE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, September 26
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
