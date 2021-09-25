CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ware, MA

Ware Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Ware (MA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

WARE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0c7nt2bi00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

