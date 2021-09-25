CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orland, CA

Weather Forecast For Orland

Orland (CA) Weather Channel
Orland (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

ORLAND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0c7nt0qG00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 54 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Orland (CA) Weather Channel

Friday has sun for Orland — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ORLAND, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Orland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
