Eufaula, OK

Daily Weather Forecast For Eufaula

Eufaula (OK) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

EUFAULA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0c7nsx9300

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eufaula, OK
