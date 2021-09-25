Weather Forecast For Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
