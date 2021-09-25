CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Island, NC

Weather Forecast For Oak Island

 8 days ago

OAK ISLAND, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0c7nswGK00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

