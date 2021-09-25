CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penns Grove, NJ

Penns Grove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

PENNS GROVE, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqVdy_0c7nssjQ00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

