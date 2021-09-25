Daily Weather Forecast For Enola
ENOLA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0