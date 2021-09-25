Keansburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

KEANSBURG, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Monday, September 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Chance of Rain Showers High 77 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



