Keansburg, NJ

Keansburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

KEANSBURG, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUmmN_0c7nsoRk00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(KEANSBURG, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Keansburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
