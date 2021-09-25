CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, TX

Hempstead Daily Weather Forecast

Hempstead (TX) Weather Channel
Hempstead (TX) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

HEMPSTEAD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F94vm_0c7nsmgI00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

