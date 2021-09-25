CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, SC

Liberty Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

LIBERTY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0c7nskuq00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

