Rowland, NC

Sun forecast for Rowland — 3 ways to hit it head-on

 8 days ago

(ROWLAND, NC) A sunny Saturday is here for Rowland, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rowland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0c7nshGf00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

