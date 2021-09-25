Weather Forecast For Sheffield Lake
SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Very light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
