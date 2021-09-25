Weather Forecast For Sheffield Lake

SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Very light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 52 °F 10 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 30 mph



Monday, September 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.