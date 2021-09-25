CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, MD

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Denton

Denton (MD) Weather Channel
Denton (MD) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(DENTON, MD) A sunny Saturday is here for Denton, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Denton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0c7nsecU00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

