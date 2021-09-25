4-Day Weather Forecast For Circle Pines
CIRCLE PINES, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
