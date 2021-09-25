White Plains Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WHITE PLAINS, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
