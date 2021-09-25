CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, MD

White Plains Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

WHITE PLAINS, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dU4ys_0c7nsa5a00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Take advantage of Friday sun in White Plains

The forecast is calling for sun today in White Plains. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
WHITE PLAINS, MD
