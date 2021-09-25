White Plains Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WHITE PLAINS, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.