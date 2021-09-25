Burnsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BURNSVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 26
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
