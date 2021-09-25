CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, NC

Burnsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Burnsville (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

BURNSVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0c7nsYH000

  • Saturday, September 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

