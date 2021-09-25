Vandergrift Weather Forecast
VANDERGRIFT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
