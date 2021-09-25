CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Station, IN

Sun forecast for Lake Station — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Lake Station (IN) Weather Channel
Lake Station (IN) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(LAKE STATION, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lake Station. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lake Station:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0c7nsTrN00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lake Station (IN) Weather Channel

Lake Station (IN) Weather Channel

Lake Station, IN
157
Followers
595
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy