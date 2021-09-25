4-Day Weather Forecast For Summersville
SUMMERSVILLE, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
