CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Silverton, OR

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Silverton

Silverton (OR) Weather Channel
Silverton (OR) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(SILVERTON, OR) A sunny Saturday is here for Silverton, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Silverton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0c7nsMvW00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Light rain then rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Silverton (OR) Weather Channel

Sunday sun alert in Silverton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SILVERTON, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Silverton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
SILVERTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silverton, OR
Silverton (OR) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(SILVERTON, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Silverton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SILVERTON, OR
Silverton (OR) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Silverton

(SILVERTON, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Silverton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SILVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Silverton (OR) Weather Channel

Silverton is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(SILVERTON, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Silverton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SILVERTON, OR
Silverton (OR) Weather Channel

Silverton (OR) Weather Channel

Silverton, OR
130
Followers
597
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy