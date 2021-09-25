CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hebron, KY

Hebron Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

HEBRON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0c7nsIOc00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

