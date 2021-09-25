CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersburg, OH

Saturday set for rain in Millersburg — 3 ways to make the most of it

 8 days ago

(MILLERSBURG, OH) Saturday is set to be rainy in Millersburg, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Millersburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0c7nsGdA00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Very light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Millersburg Daily Weather Forecast

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Millersburg: Thursday, September 30: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, October 1: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, October 2: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, October
MILLERSBURG, OH
3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday's sunny forecast in Millersburg

(MILLERSBURG, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Millersburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
MILLERSBURG, OH
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

