Homestead, PA

Weather Forecast For Homestead

 8 days ago

HOMESTEAD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 25

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

