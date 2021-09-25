Daily Weather Forecast For Arizona City
ARIZONA CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
