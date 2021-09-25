CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona City, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Arizona City

ARIZONA CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0c7nsBDX00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

