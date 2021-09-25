CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sparta, GA

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Sparta

Sparta (GA) Weather Channel
Sparta (GA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(SPARTA, GA) A sunny Saturday is here for Sparta, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sparta:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0c7ns9XK00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Sparta (GA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Sparta

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sparta: Sunday, October 3: Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, October 4: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight;
SPARTA, GA
Sparta (GA) Weather Channel

Sparta (GA) Weather Channel

Sparta, GA
126
Followers
597
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy