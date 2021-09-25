Weather Forecast For Rathdrum

RATHDRUM, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 76 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Monday, September 27 Light Rain Likely High 70 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 57 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



