Saturday sun alert in Bunker Hill — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BUNKER HILL, WV) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bunker Hill:

Saturday, September 25 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Monday, September 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.