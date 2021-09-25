CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspensory Ligament Branch Injuries

Cover picture for the articleBy Jonathan McLellan, BVMS (hons), MRCVS, Dipl. ACVSMR and Sarah Plevin, BVMS, MRCVS, CVA, Dipl. ABVP, ACVSMR. The suspensory ligament is a fibrous structure that runs from behind the knee or hock down the limb to insert on the sesamoid bones just above the fetlock joint. It consists of an origin at the top, a body in the middle, and, a little farther down, a bifurcation, where it splits into two structures: a medial (inner) and lateral (outer) suspensory branch. Each branch attaches to the related medial or lateral sesamoid bone. The ligament and its branches form an integral component of the suspensory apparatus, suspending the fetlock during maximum weightbearing when, without these structures, the joint would collapse to the ground.

