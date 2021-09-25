CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For Dunbar

 8 days ago

DUNBAR, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hLhH_0c7nrq0B00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

