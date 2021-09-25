Weather Forecast For Dunbar
DUNBAR, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
