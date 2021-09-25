CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sneads Ferry, NC

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

 8 days ago

(SNEADS FERRY, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sneads Ferry. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sneads Ferry:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0c7nrlpm00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

