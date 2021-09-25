CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, KY

Saturday rain in La Grange: Ideas to make the most of it

La Grange (KY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(LA GRANGE, KY) Saturday is set to be rainy in La Grange, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for La Grange:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0c7nrkx300

  • Saturday, September 25

    Rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

