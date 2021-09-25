CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aztec, NM

Aztec Daily Weather Forecast

Aztec (NM) Weather Channel
Aztec (NM) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

AZTEC, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x11gz_0c7nrj4K00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

