Aztec Daily Weather Forecast
AZTEC, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 26
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
