An injury-hit Everton side did enough to beat Premier League bottom club Norwich City 2-0 at Goodison Park today, with Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure getting the goals in the win. The result gives the Blues thirteen points after six games, including three straight wins in three home games which is the best start to the season at Goodison since the 1989-90 campaign.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO