Poplar Grove, IL

Poplar Grove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Poplar Grove (IL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

POPLAR GROVE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0c7nrJJY00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

