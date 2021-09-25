CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandywine, MD

Brandywine Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

BRANDYWINE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uk9JW_0c7nrD1C00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

(BRANDYWINE, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brandywine. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
