Long Prairie, MN

Long Prairie Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

LONG PRAIRIE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0c7nr9ZX00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

