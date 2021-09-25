CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, OH

Legal-Ease: How to prepare for the imminent tax law changes

By Editorials
Lima News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the terms are not ironed out, changes to our federal tax laws will be implemented in the next several months. Upon announcement, the details will likely spur significant, immediate changes to people’s estate plans, especially for people who own small businesses or farms. The immediateness of the desire to adapt to those tax law changes will be amplified if any tax increases are applied retroactively.

