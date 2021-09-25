CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugo, OK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hugo

 8 days ago

HUGO, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0c7npmmv00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

