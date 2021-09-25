CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellenton, FL

Ellenton Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

ELLENTON, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0c7npj8k00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

