Lindsay, CA

Lindsay Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

LINDSAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0c7npiG100

  • Saturday, September 25

    Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

