Phelan, CA

Phelan Daily Weather Forecast

Phelan (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

PHELAN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0c7nphNI00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

